Maari 2: Tovino Thomas as Thanatos rocks the crazy villain look. See photo

Actor Tovino Thomas’ look from his upcoming Tamil film Maari 2 is wacky and no one could have handled it better than the actor. He will be playing the role of Beeja, also known as Thanatos in the film. The Greek reference to the god of death and Tovino’s look is fascinating, especially since Maari 2 is a story that is being marketed as ‘thara local’. Tovino sports the ‘Eye of Providence’ tattoo on his upper palm. This symbol of the eye enclosed in a triangle symbolises the eye of God watching over humanity in Christian iconography. The contradiction further adds to the mystery of Tovino’s character.

Director Balaji Mohan -- who shared the look online -- tweeted, “Maari’s villain is here! @ttovino as #Beeja a.k.a #Thanatos. Lives and breathes killing. With brain and with bullet! #Maari2CharacterPosters #Maari2.”

Earlier, the first look of Sai Pallavi and Krishna’s character were also released. Krishna will play Dhanush’s friend Kalai and Sai Pallavi essays the role of Araathu Anandhi, an auto driver who is Maari’s love interest in the film.

Dhanush will reprise his role as the local thug with swag. The first part of the film received mixed reaction from the audience and had Vijay Yesudas and Kajal Aggarwal playing pivotal roles. Maari 2 is being helmed by the director who worked on the first film and will also be produced by Dhanush’s home banner, Wunderbar Films. The film is also slated to release in December 2018. Tovino’s association with Wunderbar Films goes back to Dhanush’s first Malayalam production venture Tharangam, which released in 2017.

Meanwhile, Tovino’s Malayalam film Oru Kuprasidha Payyan released on November 9 in Kerala. Dhanush, meanwhile, is working on his big budget directorial.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 19:22 IST