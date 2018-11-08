Maari 2: Krishna to play Kalai, Sai Pallavi to add more swag as Araathu Anandi. See pics

Dhanush’s next film after the successful gangster drama Vada Chennai, Maari 2 has two lead characters with a lot of swagger. The first part of the franchise was successful largely due to Dhanush’s swag as a local rowdy. Keeping with the feel of the franchise, director and writer Balaji Mohan has created Kalai and Araathu Anandhi played by actors Krishna and Sai Pallavi, respectively. Their character looks were revealed on social media on Thursday and from the looks of it, Sai Pallavi will play the role of an auto driver and Krishna will play Maari’s friend.

Balaji introduced Krishna as Maari’s ‘jigiri dhosth’ meaning Maari’s close friend. He wrote, “The talented @Actor_Krishna as #Kalai ! Maari’s jigiri dhosth! Nilakkari Velu’s son. Area la another weightu kai! #Maari2CharacterPosters #Maari2.”

When it came to Sai Pallavi’s look, two posters gave a glimpse of the kind of character that she would play. One was of her dancing, a ‘kuthu’ dance pose, and the other is of her striking a pose in front of her auto. Balaji captioned the poster, “@Sai_Pallavi92 as #AraathuAanandhi ! A fun character that’s also right at the heart of the story of #Maari2. Maari’s Aanandhi.” This also indicated that Sai Pallavi will play Maari’s love interest in the film.

Here’s the first of the #Maari2CharacterPosters!@Sai_Pallavi92 as #AraathuAanandhi !

A fun character that’s also right at the heart of the story of #Maari2



Maari’s Aanandhi 🙂 pic.twitter.com/JY0GJcsNQT — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) November 7, 2018

In Maari, Kajal Aggarwal played the leading lady with a twist. She helps cops in capturing Maari by manipulating him and acting like she was in love with him. The climax, which did not give in to stereotypes ended with Maari telling Kajal’s character to stay away from him.

How the incidents in the first part changed Maari’s life and how he picks up the pieces left over from then will form the crux of Maari 2, said Balaji in an interview with Vikatan.

The film also stars Tovino Thomas in a pivotal role and his character look is expected to be revealed next by the director. The film is produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films will have music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography for the film will be done by Om Prakash. The makers have also announced that Maari 2 will release in December 2018.

