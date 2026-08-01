Beyond sharbat: How chefs are reinventing jamun this monsoon

Every monsoon, jamun stains fingers and tongues purple before disappearing as quickly as it arrives. While most of us enjoy the fruit sprinkled with black salt or blended into sharbat, chefs are giving India's beloved seasonal produce an entirely new identity. From galouti kebabs and sorbets to kombu relish, pakoras and Thai-inspired chaat, restaurants are proving that jamun's sweet, tart and gently astringent flavour belongs far beyond desserts. Here's how six chefs are making the most of the season's shortest-lived fruit. Slow cooked jamun and burrata with jamun glacé by Chef Nishant Choubey

Jamun gets a gourmet makeover For Chef Mahabir of Aure Heer, jamun deserves a permanent place in seasonal menus because of its distinctive flavour and nutritional value.

"Jamun is one of India's finest seasonal fruits, offering a unique balance of sweet, tangy and mildly astringent flavours," he says.

Instead of limiting it to drinks, he imagines it in dishes such as Jamun Galouti Kebab, Jamun Dahi Bhalla and Jamun Pani Puri, while also celebrating classics like Jamun Ki Chutney, Jamun Raita, Jamun Murabba and Jamun Sharbat.

Apart from its flavour, Mahabir points to its antioxidants, vitamin C, iron, potassium and fibre, adding that its low glycaemic index makes it a healthy seasonal choice when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. "For me, jamun is more than just a seasonal fruit. It represents India's rich culinary heritage."

A Japanese-Latin twist with kombu At Latoyá, Executive Chef Arun Karara has paired jamun with an ingredient few would expect — kombu.

"Jamun has always been an ingredient I've enjoyed working with. Its tannic sweetness, gentle acidity and deep, almost wine-like character make it incredibly versatile," he says.

The result is a Jamun and Kombu Relish, where the savoury umami of kombu softens the fruit's astringency.

"The focus was on finding balance rather than creating contrast for its own sake," says Karara, who serves the relish with grilled meats, seafood, empanadas and cheeses. "It's a simple example of how familiar Indian ingredients can take on an entirely new character when paired with techniques and flavours from different culinary traditions."