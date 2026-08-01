Pilot flies his mother for the first time, says she will always be his ‘favourite passenger’

A pilot fulfilled a deeply personal dream when his mother boarded a flight operated by him for the first time. The emotional moment, shared in a video on Instagram, captured the mother’s excitement and pride as she travelled as a passenger while her son sat in the cockpit. A pilot made his mother proud by flying her as a passenger for the first time. (Instagram/tanisharora09)

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The pilot, identified as Tanish Arora, began the clip by explaining why the day was particularly special for him.

“Today’s flight is very special for me. Why? Look then. Come on, we can’t be late today. Today, for the first time ever since I started flying, my mumma will be travelling with me as a passenger on a flight that I’m operating,” he said.

Mother shares her excitement Before leaving for the airport, Arora asked his mother how she was feeling about the journey. “Excited?” he asked, to which she replied, “Obviously, excited hoon.”

The pilot then revealed that they reached the airport early and completed his mother’s check-in formalities. He added that he would meet her next directly on board the aircraft.

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Once inside, Arora asked his mother whether she had any message for him before the flight. With a smile, she advised him, “Fly nicely and comfortably.”

Reflecting on their journey together, Arora said, “In childhood, she held my hand and taught me how to walk, and today I have brought her to tour the skies.”

‘Feeling very proud’ After the flight, the pilot once again turned the camera towards his mother and asked her about the experience.

“It felt very good. Feeling very proud. Sitting on my son’s flight for the first time,” she said.

Arora ended the video with a heartfelt message for his mother. “In the future, I will fly thousands of passengers, but my favourite passenger will always remain my maa,” he said.

The video was shared with the caption, “She taught me how to take my first steps, and today I got to fly her across the skies. My favourite passenger forever.”

Watch the clip here: