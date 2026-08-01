Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday launched the 'Freedom from Waste' campaign and announced a series of measures to improve cleanliness in Bengaluru, including seizure of vehicles involved in illegal dumping of waste, stricter norms for vacant sites, and a forthcoming "historic" initiative to increase the city's green cover. CM Shivakumar launches 'Freedom from Waste' in Bengaluru, warns against illegal dumping

The month-long campaign, organised by the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in collaboration with the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited and other government agencies, seeks to make the city free of construction and demolition waste, inert waste and other debris.

Shivakumar inaugurated the drive by carrying waste using mortar pan near Hebbal in the city.

"Bengaluru does not belong to the government. Bengaluru is not the government's asset. Bengaluru is your asset. It is to protect your own asset that we have launched this major campaign," Shivakumar said after inaugurating the drive at Hebbal Junction.

The CM said the police had been instructed to take stringent action against illegal dumping of construction debris and waste.

"If anyone dumps construction debris or waste without permission, or disposes of it anywhere other than the designated location, those vehicles must be seized," he said, noting that surveillance cameras and notices issued earlier had brought the menace under control for about 15 days before violations resumed.

Calling for greater civic responsibility, Shivakumar said cleanliness could not be sustained through government action alone and urged citizens to develop civic sense and protect the city as their own property.

Announcing measures to address neglected vacant sites, he said he had already directed that owners of BDA and corporation sites should construct houses within five years while ensuring the plots remained clean from the outset.

"If they fail to build a house within five years, then either a double-tax system should be imposed or a mechanism should be introduced to take back the site," he said.

He also urged people not to retain vacant plots merely as investments.

"Even if it is a small house, build it. If you wish, you can later demolish it and construct a bigger one. But if you simply keep the site vacant as an investment, the government cannot be held responsible for all the problems and sanitation issues that arise there," he said.

Shivakumar also revealed that the government was working on a major initiative to improve Bengaluru's green cover.

"I have another major idea in mind regarding greenery. I will not announce it at this programme, but during the announcement marking our government's 100 days, I will make a historic announcement related to greening Bengaluru," he said.

Referring to criticism over the city's cleanliness, the Chief Minister said governments would continue to face criticism but results would ultimately speak for themselves.

"There has already been support, opposition, criticism and comments regarding Bengaluru's cleanliness. Criticism will always come, but our work will remain. Once the work is completed, those criticisms will fade away," he said.

Shivakumar also issued a stern warning against the violence targeted at civic officials.

"I want to say this boldly: if some people think that by attacking our officials, as happened in Shivajinagar, they are targeting only those officers, they are mistaken. Such attacks should be seen as attacks on the government, on the MLAs and on the ministers. We cannot tolerate such hooliganism."

"We have taken these decisions only after taking all-party legislators into confidence. We have decided to clear Bengaluru's footpaths. We will earmark designated places for you and provide you with space. Street vendors must exist; I am not saying they should not. But they cannot function in a manner that obstructs pedestrians and vehicular movement," he said.

The campaign involves the coordinated participation of the five city corporations under the GBA, BSWML, BWSSB, BESCOM, BMRCL, Indian Railways, K-RIDE, NHAI, BDA, KIADB and other agencies to remove construction and demolition waste, tree branches, electric poles, pipes and other materials from roads and public places.

A total of 1,616 locations containing 22,730 metric tonnes of waste have been identified, and 70 tippers have been deployed for its removal.

As part of the drive, owners of private vacant sites have been directed to clear waste, debris and overgrown vegetation by August 15, failing which the respective city corporations will undertake the cleaning, recover the cost from property owners and impose penalties in accordance with the rules.

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