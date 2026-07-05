Pilot flies mother for the first time after becoming captain: 'The pressure to do a good landing was real'

For many parents, watching their child achieve a lifelong dream is an unforgettable moment. One pilot recently made that moment even more special by flying his mother as a passenger for the first time after becoming a captain. He also turned the work trip into a memorable getaway, giving her experiences she had never had before. A mother and son share a special moment on board. (Instagram/@boeing.boy)

The video was shared on Instagram by pilot Tapesh Kumar. It begins with him waiting at the boarding gate, excited to welcome a very special passenger. The text on the screen reads, "I have someone very special on my flight today. Super excited."

As his mother boards the aircraft, the two share a warm hug and exchange smiles. Another text on the video reads, "First time she didn't say 'dheere chala'," a playful reference to the common advice parents give their children to drive carefully.

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The video then shows the pair posing for a picture outside the aircraft before heading to Hyderabad during his layover. His mother is later seen in a car on the way to the hotel, with the text, "We had a good time in Hyderabad on my layover."

The memorable moments continue as she steps into a swimming pool for the first time. The clip then shows her enjoying a meal at the hotel.

In the caption, Tapesh wrote, “I flew my mother for the first time as a captain on a flight! She came along with me for my layover in Hyderabad and we had such a nice time. The pressure to do a good landing was real, but I managed one. She also went into a swimming pool for the first time! We had way more food at the hotel than we should have. And then I flew her back home. What a beautiful layover.”