'31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes

"31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline," Kris Gopalakrishnan wrote in an X post.

Amid this, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan shared his own frustrating experience on X after a commute in Bengaluru. In the post, Gopalakrishnan revealed that a 31-kilometre trip had taken him nearly 2.5 hours. He expressed concern over the city's deteriorating commuting conditions, pointing to mounting traffic, poor infrastructure and lack of driving discipline.

Bengaluru's traffic woes have long been a talking point, with residents frequently complaining about inadequate infrastructure, poor road conditions and ever-increasing commute times. During the monsoon season, heavy rain and waterlogged roads often make the situation even worse, leading to massive traffic snarls and hours-long delays across the city.

(Also Read: Woman calls Bengaluru ‘Europe in India’, says city has everything despite traffic woes: ‘My take? 5/5’)

What did social media say? The tech veteran's post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said that they had endured similar or even worse commutes.

One user wrote, "It's turning into a nightmare lately. My 28 KM commute last week took 3 hours !! We need to switch to remote till riads, rules and enforcement fall in place."

"Driving in Bangalore is a nightmare. It's a man made disaster," remarked another.

"Unfortunately sir, that is still not in the top 10 worse traffic timings. The horror stories go as far as 3 hours for 5 km during rainy days," wrote a third user.

"True sir. I too took over 2 hrs for 25 kms. I was naive to assume that driving on weekends would be less stressful," said one user.

"31 km in 2.5 hours says a lot about how daily commuting stress is silently eating time and energy. It's not just traffic-it's a mix of road capacity, unmanaged growth, poor lane discipline, and too many vehicles for the same space. Unfortunately, once a city reaches this stage, small delays start compounding into everyday frustration. The hardest part is that people adjust to it instead of demanding better systems-until it becomes "normal." Hope things improve soon, because this kind of commute isn't just inconvenient, it's draining life hours every single day," commented another.

"You are doing good. Im doing 2 hrs for 8 km," said another.