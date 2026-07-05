'31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan expressed concern over Bengaluru's deteriorating commuting conditions.
Bengaluru's traffic woes have long been a talking point, with residents frequently complaining about inadequate infrastructure, poor road conditions and ever-increasing commute times. During the monsoon season, heavy rain and waterlogged roads often make the situation even worse, leading to massive traffic snarls and hours-long delays across the city.
Amid this, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan shared his own frustrating experience on X after a commute in Bengaluru. In the post, Gopalakrishnan revealed that a 31-kilometre trip had taken him nearly 2.5 hours. He expressed concern over the city's deteriorating commuting conditions, pointing to mounting traffic, poor infrastructure and lack of driving discipline.
"31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline," Kris Gopalakrishnan wrote in an X post.
(Also Read: Woman calls Bengaluru ‘Europe in India’, says city has everything despite traffic woes: ‘My take? 5/5’)
What did social media say?
The tech veteran's post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said that they had endured similar or even worse commutes.
One user wrote, "It's turning into a nightmare lately. My 28 KM commute last week took 3 hours !! We need to switch to remote till riads, rules and enforcement fall in place."
"Driving in Bangalore is a nightmare. It's a man made disaster," remarked another.
"Unfortunately sir, that is still not in the top 10 worse traffic timings. The horror stories go as far as 3 hours for 5 km during rainy days," wrote a third user.
"True sir. I too took over 2 hrs for 25 kms. I was naive to assume that driving on weekends would be less stressful," said one user.
"31 km in 2.5 hours says a lot about how daily commuting stress is silently eating time and energy. It's not just traffic-it's a mix of road capacity, unmanaged growth, poor lane discipline, and too many vehicles for the same space. Unfortunately, once a city reaches this stage, small delays start compounding into everyday frustration. The hardest part is that people adjust to it instead of demanding better systems-until it becomes "normal." Hope things improve soon, because this kind of commute isn't just inconvenient, it's draining life hours every single day," commented another.
"You are doing good. Im doing 2 hrs for 8 km," said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More