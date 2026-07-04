Woman calls Bengaluru ‘Europe in India’, says city has everything despite traffic woes: ‘My take? 5/5’
A woman rated Bengaluru 5/5, saying its weather, opportunities and charm made it feel like Europe in India.
A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation online after comparing the city to Europe and saying that no other place in India matches its overall charm, weather and opportunities. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman praised Bengaluru for offering a mix of nature, employment prospects and a lifestyle that, according to her, makes the city stand out.
(Also read: Fasting woman touched by Bengaluru restaurant owner’s kindness: ‘My heart is full’)
The video was shared by Instagram user @sukoon.se.batein, who expressed her admiration for the city while speaking about why Bengaluru holds a special place for her.
In the clip, she is heard saying, "Agar India mein kahin Europe hai, toh yahin Bangalore mein hai. Aapko lag raha hai main bahut zyada badhake bol rahi hoon, but actually, maine India ki bahut saari... bahut-bahut zyada cities visit ki, bahut saari khoobsurat hain. Nature-wise bahut saari cities achhi hain, lekin is city mein sab kuch hai. Aapko employment opportunities bhi hai, weather toh too-too good. Haan, traffic ki thodi problem hai, but that's okay, matlab weather itna achha hai ki aapko sab achha lagega. So, here's my take on Bangalore, 5/5."
(Also read: Bengaluru woman explains why ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)
‘Always in love with Bangalore’
The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Always in love with Bangalore. It has my kind of vibe that I'm attracted to this place."
Watch the clip here:
While Bengaluru is often discussed online for its traffic congestion, high rents and fast paced work culture, the woman’s video highlighted a more affectionate perspective. She said that despite the traffic, the city’s pleasant weather and overall atmosphere make everything feel better.
Her remarks also reflected the sentiment of many people who move to Bengaluru for professional opportunities and end up developing a deep emotional connection with the city.
(Also read: ' ₹28,000 rent, ₹15,000 on weekend activities': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses)
Internet reacts to the video
The clip has received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Bangalore weather can make you forgive almost everything." Another said, "The city really has a vibe, but traffic is the biggest test of patience." A third user commented, "Europe or not, Bangalore has its own magic." Another reaction read, "People who have lived here will understand this feeling."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More