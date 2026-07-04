Woman calls Bengaluru ‘Europe in India’, says city has everything despite traffic woes: ‘My take? 5/5’

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Always in love with Bangalore. It has my kind of vibe that I'm attracted to this place."

In the clip, she is heard saying, "Agar India mein kahin Europe hai, toh yahin Bangalore mein hai. Aapko lag raha hai main bahut zyada badhake bol rahi hoon, but actually, maine India ki bahut saari... bahut-bahut zyada cities visit ki, bahut saari khoobsurat hain. Nature-wise bahut saari cities achhi hain, lekin is city mein sab kuch hai. Aapko employment opportunities bhi hai, weather toh too-too good. Haan, traffic ki thodi problem hai, but that's okay, matlab weather itna achha hai ki aapko sab achha lagega. So, here's my take on Bangalore, 5/5."

The video was shared by Instagram user @sukoon.se.batein, who expressed her admiration for the city while speaking about why Bengaluru holds a special place for her.

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation online after comparing the city to Europe and saying that no other place in India matches its overall charm, weather and opportunities. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman praised Bengaluru for offering a mix of nature, employment prospects and a lifestyle that, according to her, makes the city stand out.

While Bengaluru is often discussed online for its traffic congestion, high rents and fast paced work culture, the woman’s video highlighted a more affectionate perspective. She said that despite the traffic, the city’s pleasant weather and overall atmosphere make everything feel better.

Her remarks also reflected the sentiment of many people who move to Bengaluru for professional opportunities and end up developing a deep emotional connection with the city.

(Also read: ' ₹28,000 rent, ₹15,000 on weekend activities': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses)

Internet reacts to the video The clip has received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Bangalore weather can make you forgive almost everything." Another said, "The city really has a vibe, but traffic is the biggest test of patience." A third user commented, "Europe or not, Bangalore has its own magic." Another reaction read, "People who have lived here will understand this feeling."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)