Bengaluru woman explains why 20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent

A Bengaluru woman has struck a chord online after sharing a simple but thoughtful perspective on everyday expenses and how people often view money spent on basic needs as a loss.

A Bengaluru woman’s take on rent and groceries as self-care spending resonates with social media users. (Instagram/upasna_dogra)

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Upasna Dogra shared a video on Instagram in which she urged people, especially those from middle-class backgrounds, to stop treating every expense as money lost. Instead, she said, such spending should also be seen as money that supports comfort, safety and well-being.

(Also read: ₹28,000 rent, ₹15,000 on weekend activities': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses">' ₹28,000 rent, ₹15,000 on weekend activities': Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹71,000 monthly expenses)

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but maybe it is time we stopped looking at our expenses as money lost and started seeing them as money that is taking care of us. For many of us from middle-class families, our relationship with money has always been complicated. We grew up hearing, ‘Save money, don’t spend too much.’ Because of that, we rarely looked at money as something we invest in our own lives. Instead, every expense started feeling like a loss. But what if we changed the way we looked at it? Every month, when I pay my rent, my first thought is, ‘ ₹20,000 is a lot of money.’ But when I break it down, it is around ₹650 a day. That is ₹650 for a safe home I can return to after a long, exhausting day. Similarly, spending ₹6,000 a month on groceries may feel expensive. But that is just ₹200 a day to ensure my body gets the food and nutrition it needs. So maybe financial awareness is not just about asking, ‘Where is my money going?’ Maybe it is also about asking, ‘What is my money doing for me?’” she said in the video.

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The clip was shared with the caption, "it’s just about perspective".

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the video

The video has received a few reactions, with several users agreeing that the thought offered a refreshing way to look at routine spending.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is such a beautiful way to look at expenses.” Another said, “I needed to hear this today because rent always feels like a burden.” A third commented, “This makes so much sense, money should also be seen as something that supports us.” Another user added, “Middle-class guilt around spending is so real.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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