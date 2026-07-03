Biryani, video call, ‘gift awaiting’, then suicide: Hyderabad club dancer found dead in hotel room

Biryani was ordered. A friend was video-called. Plans for tomorrow's birthday were discussed. A "gift" was mentioned. By the next day, the 26-year-old woman had died by suicide in a Hyderabad hotel. Police shifted the woman's body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. (PTI/Representative)

A 26-year-old woman, who worked as a club dancer, was found dead by hanging in a hotel in Hyderabad's Langer Houz police station limits on Thursday night, reportedly after checked in with her boyfriend in the evening.

The two had been in a relationship for the past six months after meeting at a pub, news agency ANI reported, citing a Langer Houz police official.

Biryani, birthday, gift, then suicide The woman, a club dancer at Kings and Queens in Kukatpally, was reportedly a resident of Bolaram and had previously lived in Mukabowli. Police said she was married eight years ago and has a seven-year-old son, but was living separately from her husband.

She met a man at a pub six months ago and got into a relationship with him, Langer Houz Police was quoted as saying.

The man, a resident of Golconda area, came to the V Grand hotel room on Thursday evening with the victim but left later.

Officials stated that after checking in, the pair ordered biryani at the hotel, adding that the man later left to attend a function.

Around 12:30 am, later, the woman reportedly video-called another friend and mentioned that her birthday was the next day, telling the friend, "I have a birthday gift for you."

She was later found dead, hanging in the hotel room.

The officials said that the woman's boyfriend is also married and has three children. He was detained by police and is currently in custody for questioning.

Police shifted the woman's body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"We have shifted the deceased's body for a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) and are investigating the matter," the police said.

In an unrelated case a woman and her newborn baby were found dead in a lodge in Kerala's Thrissur last week, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased woman was a native of Idamuttam.

According to police, the woman and an auto-rickshaw driver checked into a lodge in the city at around 2.30 pm on Saturday. Police believe the room may have been taken as she was about to give birth, PTI news agency reported.

The bodies were discovered after the auto-rickshaw driver returned to the lodge when the woman did not answer his phone calls.

The lodge staff informed the police after they became suspicious about the situation. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and forced open the room.

Inside, they found the woman and the newborn dead. The bodies of both the woman and the baby were found lying in a pool of blood.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).