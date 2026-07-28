CJP's Saurav Das shares big midnight update: No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, ‘govt has guaranteed’

After the governments of Bihar and Assam announced that they were withdrawing cases against protesters, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said that the Delhi Police handed them the copies of respective notifications, adding that more such guarantees could follow. CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das at a press conference over the FIRs registered against the student protesters in different states. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das later said that they have also been guaranteed that no such action will be taken in Rajasthan.

“After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan,” he said in a tweet, hours after flagging concerns over reports of detentions and arrests in various states.

At around 2am on Tuesday, Das shared a video alongside CJP's legal point of contact Ratna Singh, saying they met some Delhi Police representatives, who were “interlocutors” in the negotiations. “We told them that we're afraid that the government won't keep its promise,” Das said in the clip, referring to the assurance of no legal action against protesters. He said that meeting lasted nearly three years.

The Delhi Police handed the CJP a copy of the Bihar government's notification withdrawing cases registered against protesters before July 26 and said more such guarantees from other states are expected on Tuesday, Das said. “They’ve reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee-notifications by union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used".