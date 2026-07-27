CJP to launch website linking protesters with lawyers, Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore legal fund

The Cockroach Janta Party will launch a website which tracks legal action taken against protesters and will connect them to lawyers, Rajya Sabha MP Kabil Sibal said on Monday. Sibal further announced ₹1 crore as legal aid for the website, and urged lawyers across India to contribute to the fund. Independent Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal addressed a press conference alongside CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna) “This CJP will create a framework to track what happened at which place, which student or protester was affected, and what action has been taken against them,” the Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate said while addressing a press conference along with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, PTI news agency reported.

Sibal said the website will also identify lawyers who can help the students fight legal battle.” “They will create a website where lawyers willing to provide legal assistance can register their names, location and the kind of help they can offer,” Sibal said. He added, “I will contribute Rs. 1 crore, and urge lawyers across India and others to also contribute to this fund so that wherever the law is misused and false cases are filed against peaceful protesters, we will stand with them. Our lawyers will support them across India.” Also Read | CJP asks govt to 'immediately honour' promises after protesters detained across India Akhilesh Yadav alleges students picked up by UP Police Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed several students had been picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Police “under the guise of the Prayagraj protest”, sharing visuals from a local television channel. The Lok Sabha MP highlighted the Centre's promise “that no action would be taken against any student”, questioning “on whose orders” the alleged action took place.

“When the central government had promised that no action would be taken against any student, then on whose orders is such deceit taking place? Does the Uttar Pradesh Police want to prove the Prime Minister's assurances and promises to be mere rhetoric?” Yadav said in a post on X. He called for the immediate release of all the students who had been picked up, and demanded the suspension of “senior officials involved in this illegal activity, followed by the strictest possible action against them.” He urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance “of the danger looming over the lives of these students.” Meanwhile, the Congress too on Monday “unequivocally” condemned the alleged attacks on students, and offered legal support for those who were served a legal notice, detained, were asked to appear for questioning, or had any of their social media posts taken down. “…Please contact our CKG Legal SOS at 9811867474,” Congress said in a post on X.