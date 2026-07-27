Two days after Jantar Mantar protest ends, offers to help CJP volunteers get home emerge

CJP spokesperson Aafreen Nawaz is the point of contact for everyone trying to get back home, one member of the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit said in a X post which was reshared by the CJP on Monday. “Please reach out to me in DMs if you or anyone you know who came to Jantar Mantar is struggling to get home,” a member named Vaishnavi Gaur said on X.

Now that the 37-day Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest is over, the outfit is lending support to protesters who came to Delhi for the agitation and are now struggling to get back home.

It has been nearly 48 hours since the protest was called off, after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister and the government said that it had agree two other key demands by the CJP - ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of cases against protesters.

Even before the CJP's appeal, some other prominent names who backed the protest offered to help students to who participated.

YouTuber and journalist Meghnad S, who took part in the CJP protest in Delhi, shared a video message on Instagram, offering to help protesters get back home. “There are many volunteers and protesters who don't have money to return home or eat. If you are someone who is struggling to get back home, I am offering to help,” the journalist said.

He also shared an address: Blue Tokai, Janpath, so people can gather there for help. “Please come, I'll help you. I'll give you money to get home and have food".