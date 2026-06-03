Cockroach Janata Party names 3 spokespersons ahead of June 6 protest: Who are they?

Ahead of its June 6 protest call, the Cockroach Janta Party has announced three new spokespersons for the outfit. The online movement introduced Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka and stated that they will be speaking on behalf of the movement to the public and media. The online movement introduced Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka and stated that they will be speaking on behalf of the movement to the public and media. (Instagram)

"Investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of Chief Spokesperson. Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the global management consulting firm McKinsey, Ashutosh Ranka, will also take on the role of Spokespersons along with Das," said a statement from the satirical outfit.

Who are the new spokespersons? Saurav Das is an investigative journalist. Das will serve as the official spokesperson for the outfit.

"He has spent several years investigating, analyzing, and reporting on critical legal, judicial and social issues," said the CJP. The outfit also added that Das was among the people who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at the India Gate.

"There comes a moment when the young of a nation realise they are angry because they were promised a future, and then mocked, moralised, and treated as disposables for asking where that future went. That moment has arrived. And it is time we change that," said Das upon joining the outfit.

Vijeta Dahiya is a writer, content creator and filmmaker. Dahiya has also worked in research and content for various YouTube creators such as Dhruv Rathee.

A DTU alum, Dahiya is also the author of 'Power of Universe', and 'To hell with that job', and has written and directed the Haryanvi films 'दरारें' and 'ओपरी पराई'.

The latest person to join the communications team is Ashutosh Ranka. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, Ranka has served as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in London.

Ranka returned to India in 2025 and since then has led several public movements in Jaipur focused on environmental, educational and youth issues, such as Dol Ka Badh, Amaira Suicide case, and NEET Paper leak.

After the announcement from CJP, Ranka confirmed the joining and hailed the slogan - "Inquilaab zindabaad'

CJP to hold press conference Hours after announcing its new spokespersons, the CJP stated that it will host a press conference on Wednesday in Delhi. The conference will focus on founder Abhijeet Dipke's call for a protest on June 6 against the recent irregularities and paper leaks in the CBSE, NEET, and CUET exams.

“The conference will be addressed by spokespersons Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, Ashutosh Ranka, who will share details regarding the proposed protest scheduled for June 6,” the outfit said in a statement.

CJP's press conference also comes after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest call on Tuesday.

“I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” said Wangchuk in a post on social media.