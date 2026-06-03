CJP appoints 3 spokespersons, including journalist, filmmaker, ahead of protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a satirical online collective, on Wednesday announced the appointment of three spokespersons “to speak on behalf of the protest movement to the public and the media”. The Cockroach Janta Party and words "India Gen Z" logo are seen in this illustration taken May 28, 2026. (REUTERS Illustration/FILE)

“Investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of Chief Spokesperson. Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka, will also take on the role of Spokespersons along with Das,” the CJP said in a statement released on its social media handle on X.

“CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders,” the statement said. The group said Saurav Das was also one of those who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at India Gate in Delhi.

The three bring complementary expertise to the movement: Das will anchor accountability-driven messaging, Dahiya will spearhead engagement with civil society, and Ranka will look to strengthen the group’s appeal among educated youth and tech professionals.