Chilli spray, 15 arrests: How Delhi pollution protests unfolded at India Gate

A protest against Delhi’s worsening air quality at India Gate spiralled into violence on Sunday evening, with police arresting over 15 demonstrators after some allegedly used chilli spray on personnel attempting to clear the blocked road. People raise slogans during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The protests also witnessed slogans and posters praising slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma.

Here are the 10 key developments of the Delhi air quality protests:

Protest turns tense at India Gate: Demonstrators gathered at the C-Hexagon to protest Delhi’s severe air pollution, demanding long-term solutions instead of what they called “cosmetic” government steps.

2. Chilli spray used on police: Police said protesters refused to move despite repeated requests to clear the way for ambulances. During the scuffle, several demonstrators allegedly used chilli or pepper spray on officers - an “unusual” first, according to DCP Devesh Mahla.

3. Four police personnel injured: Officers sustained eye and facial injuries and were admitted to RML Hospital. Police described the use of chilli spray as unprecedented in such protests.

4. Over 15 protesters arrested: An FIR has been registered for obstructing government work, blocking a public road, attacking police personnel and violating protest rules.

5. Barricades broken, road blocked: After being pushed out of the lawns, protesters sat on the main road, slowing traffic around India Gate. Police alleged they broke barricades before forcibly occupying the carriageway.

People clash and security personnel clash during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate.(PTI)

6. Students among protesters: Participants included members of the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air and several student organisations who accused the government of failing to address root causes of pollution.

7. ‘Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe’ slogans: Posters and slogans praising slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma were raised at the protest. A man was seen holding a poster linking environmental struggles to Maoist resistance.

8. Police to identify slogan-raisers: Delhi Police said those raising Maoist slogans will be identified through video footage and legal action will follow.

9. Protesters allege manhandling: Some students accused the police of rough handling and confiscating phones, claims police denied, saying action was taken only after being attacked.

10. Pollution levels severe across Delhi: The protest came amid toxic smog blanketing the capital. Monday morning AQI touched 396 (Very Poor) citywide, with several locations including Ghazipur, Bawana and Anand Vihar recording ‘Severe’ levels above 430.