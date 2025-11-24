Delhi's toxic air remains ‘very poor’ with AQI 397; protesters stun cops with chilli spray

Pushed by low wind speed and falling temperatures, Delhi's air quality remained in ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 397 recorded at 6am according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A view of an anti smog gun spraying water to settle down dust at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 20 recorded AQI above 400, placing them in severe zone, while the other 19 stations were in very poor zone with AQI between 300 and 400. Delhi's AQI has stayed in the ‘very poor’ category for 18 near continuous days since November 6, with three ‘severe’ air days — between November 11 and 13 as multiple factors, such as onset of winters and farm fires soon after Diwali in October, put Delhi air in distress.

The worst AQI was reported from Vivek Vihar and Rohini at 458, followed by Jahangirpuri at 455, Wazirpur (448) and DTU (444).

On Sunday, at 4pm, the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 391 — firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. It was 370 at the same time on Saturday and 364 on Friday, as per the data from the CPCB.

The toxic smog that has engulfed the city for weeks now has triggered health concerns with increased reporting of respiratory, ocular and pulmonary issues among residents. Doctors and health experts have also sounded alarm bells over the air quality issues which prompted the government to put measures of the stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to be taken under Stage 3.

Protests over air quality turns chaotic

Concerned over Delhi's worsening air quality and its health implications, several citizens gathered for a protest at India Gate on Sunday evening. However, the situation turned tense and chaotic after some demonstrators allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel while being removed from the spot.

A protest at India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital turned tense on Sunday after some demonstrators allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel while being removed from the spot, officials said.

The group said, "When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival."

PTI quoted a senior police officer saying that the protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and were told that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical personnel trying to pass through.

"We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said.

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.

Officials said legal action would be taken against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies)