Delhi air pollution protest at India Gate turns chaotic; agitators use chilli spray on police

A protest at India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital turned tense on Sunday after some demonstrators allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel while being removed from the spot, officials said. Police and security personnel detain a protestor during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.(PTI)

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air in a statement said the city's worsening air quality has become a "serious risk" to public health and alleged that the authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution.

It further alleged that air quality has remained in the "severe" category, while the government relies on "cosmetic measures" such as water sprinklers, cloud seeding and spraying near Air Quality Index (AQI) stations instead of finding long-term solutions to tackle the issue.

The group said, "When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival."

According to a senior police officer the protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and were told that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical personnel trying to pass through.

"We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said.

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.

Officials said legal action would be taken against those involved.

The group in its statement also claimed that the current development model , including mining projects, forest clearance and expansion of infrastructure in fragile regions, had contributed to pollution, displacement of communities and recurring extreme weather events across the country.

It alleged that when people raise concerns, the government "responds with suppression", adding that activists face detentions, restrictions and attempts to silence dissent.