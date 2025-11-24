'Lost a promising pilot': Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s death a national loss, says father

Thousands of people gathered in Patialkar village on Sunday to bid goodbye to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, killed in the Tejas Jet crash at the Dubai air show. As the final rites of Syal were being performed, his father, Jagan Nath Syal, said that his death was a national loss. Father of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air show, mourns as his mortal remains are being brought at his ancestral home for the last rites.(PTI)

Stating that the country lost a promising pilot with the death of Syal, Jagan said, “It is not just my personal loss: it is the nation's loss.” Syal's father also said that very few people get the honour of serving the country.

Jagan Nath Syal has also served in the Indian Army and later worked in the education department before retiring as a principal.

Talking about Namansh Syal, his father said that he was outstanding and excelled in everything he took on. “He always excelled and never disappointed us.” Syal's father also said that the last him he spoke to Syal, he asked him to share photos, to which Syal told him to watch it on YouTube.

Syal's mortal remains were first brought to Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu and then were brought to his ancestral village after full military honours. In Patialkar village, thousands gather to grieve him.

Syal's colleagues said that he was known for his flying skills and calm personality. People with him in the NDA said Syal was the best and received a sword of honour from the NDA. For 8-9 years, he flew the MiG-21 jet.

Syal died on November 21, after his Tejas Light Combat Aircraft crashed during an event in Dubai. He hailed from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and is survived by his wife and their six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

The Indian Air Force also paid tribute to Syal and remembered him for his “unwavering commitment” to the nation. In a post on X, IAF wrote, “A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty.”