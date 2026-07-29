India, others at risk of up to 100% tariffs as US Senate votes to advance Russia sanctions bill

The US Senate has advanced the Russia sanctions bill which puts India and four other countries at the risk of 100% tariffs. This sweeping sanctions legislation, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was moved on Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Capitol. The sanctions bill comes at a time when India's dependence on Russian energy has gone up on account of the West Asia war. (In picture: PM Modi and US President Donald Trump) (PTI)

The bill aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. After China, India is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude oil.

The tally was 86 to 12 in favor on a procedural vote to advance the bill, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials and authorise steep tariffs on India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan in order reduce their dependence on Russian energy.

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Introduced in April 2025, Graham earlier this year announced that the bill had been greenlit by President Donald Trump amid trade tensions between US and India.

The sanctions bill comes at a time when India's dependence on Russian energy has gone up on account of the West Asia war which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iran-US war has choked off Gulf crude supplies that previously accounted for roughly 40% of India’s oil imports, forcing refiners to turn to Russian crude as the main alternative source.