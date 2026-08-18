Pakistan army reviews Operation Sindoor docuseries with anti-India rhetoric: ‘Highly dramatised, preferred hues’

The Pakistani Army on Tuesday reportedly reviewed the recent documentary on India's Operation Sindoor, saying that it offered a "highly dramatised" and one-sided account. DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod led Operation Sindoor from the forefront. (PTI File Image)

The Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor" premiered on August 15, India's Independence Day. The documentary features the top leadership of the Indian armed forces, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, as well as officers who were at the forefront of the operation.

India's then-Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, then-Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, then-Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, and Indian Air Force chief Amar Preet Singh recount the details of the 88-hour mission against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor, led by all three Indian armed forces, was launched on May 7, 2025, after terrorists entered and killed 26 people at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

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NSA Ajit Doval revealed in the documentary, his first interview since the operation, that the objective of the mission was to destroy enemy camps, especially those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Army and Air Force officers who were on the front lines also gave their accounts in the docuseries.

However, the Pakistani Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that the documentary presented a "highly dramatised" account of the event in India's “preferred hues”, news agency PTI reported.

In the statement, issued in response to the Discovery docuseries, the ISPR also reportedly opposed the description of Operation Sindoor as a military success.

A response from Indian government on the statement is yet to be issued.

‘India can hit hard'; ‘Udhar se goli, idhar se gola’ and more NSA Ajit Doval revealed the process leading up to the decision to launch Operation Sindoor.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia, where he was when the Pahalgam attack took place. Upon his arrival, Doval said, the PM held a meeting with him, the foreign secretary and other officials at the airport itself.

Doval said PM Modi wanted to know who was behind the attack. "First, he wanted to know all the facts. And then his first question to me was -- 'Who has done it? Who is responsible? We should be very clear who the perpetrators are. I want it immediately," he said.

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Doval said that India's action made it very clear to the world: "India's generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness. India can take risks, India can hit hard, irrespective of the consequences."

Another military official revealed in the docuseries that they had very clearly been told to target only the terrorist infrastructure, adding that they were directed to ensure that no civilian must be harmed.

NSA Doval said that, as for terrorists, those responsible for the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi said, "We will go after them. Zameen mein ho, aasman mein ho, paatal mein ho, woh log jahan bhi hai (Whether they are on earth, in the sky or in hell, wherever they are). We will not forgive (them)," Doval revealed.

The NSA said that the Operation, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and in Pakistan itself, was also intended for Islamabad's army to realise that "this support to terrorism or inability to take effective action against the terrorists is something which is not tolerable to us."

“Once anything starts, we are willing to go as far as it is necessary for our nation to protect its sovereignty; there is no limit on that. You fight till the last drop of blood,” he added.

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National Security Analyst, Nitin Gokhale, who was also part of the docuseries, revealed that on the range of India's response to terrorism, PM Modi had said, "Udhar se goli, idhar se gola (Bullets from there, bombs from here).

Right from the planning of Operation Sindoor as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack to the Army's strategic communications department revealing it to the world in the wee hours of May 7 to the moment that the Pakistani DGMO requested the Indian side for a ceasefire, the docuseries records it all.

Though Operation Sindoor was a military response to the Pahalgam attack, India had also taken several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the keeping of the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

The government has maintained its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, stating that any act of terror against India would be considered as an "act of war."