Maharashtra school's ‘drunk’ principal removed after CJP protest, claims Abhijeet Dipke
Abhijeet Dipke said CJP has demanded the recruitment of more teachers and benches, adding that the protests will continue until the demands are met.
The principal of a local Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has been removed from his post following sit-in protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and local villagers as part of their "Fix Our Schools" campaign, claimed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
In a video message on Tuesday, Dipke, who was seen sitting with villagers, announced that the principal had been suspended and called it a “big win.”
He dedicated the victory to Abdul and his father, who was killed in an alleged attack after they inspected a local government school in West Bengal.
Deep Dive
Dipke claimed that the now-removed principal used to arrive at the school in an intoxicated state and he was sitting in protest to demand his removal.
He added that the Cockroach Janata Party has also demanded the recruitment of more teachers in the school and benches for students, adding that the protests will continue until the demands are met.
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"The school principal here used to come drunk to the school. We have been protesting, demanding the principal's removal. I have been informed that the principal has been removed from his post. We are also demanding the recruitment of two more teachers. The villagers here will continue to protest until their demand is fulfilled," Dipke told ANI news agency.
“School Theek Karo” campaign
This comes as Dipke and his team launched the “School Theek Karo” campaign on August 15. He began the campaign with a visit to a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.
During his inspection, he found multiple discrepancies in the school, including, poor water supply, lack of drinking water, benches, dirty washrooms and broken windows as some of the issues troubling the students.
However, soon after his visit, the local gram panchayat ordered repair works at the government school, news agency PTI reported. Santuk Pimpri Sarpanch Vijay Puri said damaged windows and defunct CCTV cameras are being changed.
‘Season 2 of Jantar Mantar’
The launch follows Dipke’s earlier announcement that the CJP would begin "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar", after its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar was withdrawn on July 25 following the resignation of then union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon,” Dipke said.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said Dipke’s “Jantar Mantar Season 2” remark was not limited to another protest at the Delhi venue. “This itself is Season 2," Saurav Das told ANI.
"Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More