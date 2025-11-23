Dubai Airshow: US F-16 demo team cancels performance out of respect for Wing Commander Namansh Syal

The US F-16 demonstration team cancelled its final performance at the Dubai Airshow on November 21 out of respect for 37-year-old Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed the same day after his Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration flight, the US team commander said. Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore on Sunday. (ANI)

Captain Taylor ‘FEMA’ Hiester, the US Air Force F-16 Viper demonstration team commander, described the organisers’ decision to continue with the flying schedule as “shocking” in a deeply moving Instagram post that brutally captures how it was business as usual at the Dubai World Central after the crash — rock and roll music blasting from speakers, the crowd filming the next act, and the announcer thanking the sponsors.

“Together and individually, we all quietly watched the aftermath unfold from a distance thinking about the Indian maintenance crew standing on the ramp next to an empty parking spot, an aircraft ladder laid on the ground, the pilot’s belongings still in his rental car. I suppose each of us contemplated their new reality that came in an instant. After they put the fire out, and I was notified by the airshow organisers that the flying display will continue, I made the decision that we would cancel,” he wrote.

Syal was performing low-level aerobatic manoeuvres when the Tejas crashed on the concluding day of the five-day airshow. Images that circulated on social media on Friday showed the fighter jet hitting the ground and exploding into a fireball.

“I walked through the show site maybe an hour or two later expecting to find it empty, down, or off. It wasn’t. The announcer was still enthusiastic, the crowd still watched the next several routines with excitement and when the show was over, it ended with “Congratulations to all of our sponsors, performers and we’ll see you in 2027”,” he wrote.

Syal is survived by his wife, Wing Commander Afshan Akhtar, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

“It was uncomfortable for me for a lot of reasons, some of them selfish, imagining my own team walking out of the show site without me, rock and roll playing on the speakers as another act performs… I was shaken awake by this truth — despite whatever guise, whatever “rockstar treatment”, fancy dinners and sponsor chalets, my team who became my family is all I ever had in the first place. It’s a lesson I’ll keep with me long after I am finished with demonstration flying. It applies to you too.”

The Tejas crash was the second involving the India-built single-engine fighter jet since it was inducted by the IAF in July, 2016.

Hiester further wrote, “The people that you invest in, the people that you love and the people that love you back, whether they have your blood or not, will be the only way you live past your own individual end. Once the black smoke is gone and out of sight, the company you worked for, the dollars you stressed about making, the people you didn’t know but worked so hard to please, will stand there listening to rock and roll and film the very next act that follows.”

‘The show must go on’ is what they always say, he added.

“And they are right. But just remember someone will say that after you are gone too.”