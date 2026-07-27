PM urges youth to become ambassadors for border villages, promote tourism and local products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged youngsters to become ambassadors for India’s border villages, asking them to share their experiences with others, promote local tourism and culture, and encourage more youth to visit these remote regions. HT Image

Interacting with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said exposing young people to life in border villages would strengthen national integration while accelerating development in these areas.

Calling the programme a “journey of unity through participation,” Modi said the more India’s youth understood border villages, the better they would understand the country itself.

“The experiences you have gathered cannot be learned in a standard classroom. Share what you have experienced with other young people and inspire them to visit our border villages in large numbers,” Modi said.

He added that increased footfall would help improve infrastructure and public services in these villages. “The more youth who visit and stay there, the more they will see and understand the country; and as people begin to visit these villages, amenities and facilities will reach them much faster,” he said.

Modi said the government was actively promoting tourism in border villages and urged participants to contribute to these efforts by documenting and sharing their experiences.

“I urge every one of you to share your experiences with at least 100 other young people. Stay connected with the people from the regions you visited. If you took photographs or made videos there, share them widely on social media,” he said.

He also encouraged participants to collaborate with local content creators to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of border villages, and explore ways to promote locally made products in other parts of the country.

Describing young people as central to India’s development journey, the PM said they would play a defining role in building a developed nation.

“It has always been my firm belief that young Indians like you are the ones who will shape the world of the 21st century. Today’s youth are both the driving force behind Viksit Bharat and its greatest beneficiaries. When the power of the youth directly engages with the nation’s challenges and solutions, the future will undoubtedly be bright,” he said.