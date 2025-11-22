IAF mourns Wing Commander Namansh Syal's death in Dubai Tejas crash: ‘Dedicated fighter pilot’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday mourned the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the pilot who died in the crash involving Tejas fighter jet during Dubai Air Show on Friday, calling him a “dedicated fighter pilot” and “thorough professional”. Wing Commander Namansh Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.(X/@IAF_MCC)

The pilot was performing a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre on the final day of the event, when the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed in Dubai. In a statement on Friday, the IAF announced that it has ordered a court of inquiry into the crash to find out the cause of the accident.

Notably, Wing Commander Namansh Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district and is survived by his wife, who is also an IAF officer, six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

IAF mourns Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s death

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force paid tributes to the pilot and remembered him for his “unwavering commitment” to the nation.

“The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show,” the statement read.

It added, “A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty. His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy.”

In its post, it also shared a photo of him in his IAF uniform and another in his pilot overall standing beside a fighter jet, along with a video of the send off held for him after the accident claimed his life.

The video showed a group of uniformed personnel paying their respects, while some officials placed wreaths before a casket wrapped in the tricolour that carried his mortal remains.

“The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude,” it further said.

Tejas crash in Dubai

The crash of a Tejas at the Dubai Air Show was the second accident involving the indigenous multi-role LCA in less than two years.

Video footage of the incident showed the jet dropping suddenly, then plunging to the ground within moments before flames surrounded it.