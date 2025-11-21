Pilot killed in Tejas jet crash at Dubai Air Show identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal

The Indian Air Force pilot who was killed in the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crash at the Dubai Air Show earlier today has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal. An IAF pilot was killed while flying the Tejas fighter jet during the Dubai Air Show

The IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show at around 3:40 pm on Friday. While it was earlier unclear if the pilot had ejected, the Air Force later confirmed that he died in the crash.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the IAF said in a tweet, adding that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Himachal mourns pilot's loss

The pilot who died in the crash hailed from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The state's chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu shared the pilot's image on his X account, along with condolences over his death in the crash.

“The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji,” a part of Sukhu's tweet read.

Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur also expressed condolences over the pilot's death, calling it “extremely heartbreaking and painful”.

This was the second crash that a Light Combat Aircraft(LCA) Tejas fighter jet was involved in. Before this, a Tejas plane crashed near Jaisalmer in March 2024 during an operational training sortie, but the pilot flying it had ejected safely.

What happened at the Dubai Air Show?

Over 150 countries had been putting their aerospace capabilities on display at the grand Dubai Air Show that commenced on November 17 and was scheduled to end on Friday, November 21. An Indian Air Force contingent comprising of Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighters also landed at Al Maktoum Airbase last week.

According to visuals from the final day, a Tejas aircraft in flight suddenly nosedived and crashed, sending up plumes of smoke and fire over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central. Efforts are underway to understand what caused the crash.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan also expressed condolences over the “brave and courageous” pilot's death, assuring to stand with the bereaved family.