Tejas crash Live Updates: IAF confirms death of pilot after jet crashes at Dubai air show
A Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. Visuals circulating on social media showed the indigenous fighter jet striking the ground and bursting into a fireball.
- The Tejas fighter jet crashed at about 2:10 pm local time while flying a demonstration flight for spectators.
- There was no immediate confirmation on whether the pilot had managed to eject.
- The city-state’s second airport was holding the biennial Dubai Air Show, where major aircraft orders had been placed by the long-haul carrier Emirates and its sister airline FlyDubai.
- This is the second ever crash involving the Tejas fighter jet. On March 12, 2024, a single-engine Tejas fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan minutes after participating in a tri-services exercise.
- Visuals circulating on social media showed the indigenous fighter jet striking the ground and bursting into a fireball.
Full statement of the IAF on fighter jet crash:
"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.
IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.
A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."
This is only the second Tejas crash ever recorded.
Earlier, a single-engine Tejas fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on March 12, 2024, minutes after participating in a tri-services exercise showcasing India’s progress toward self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. The pilot ejected safely in that incident.
The LCA Mk-1 had taken part in the Bharat Shakti tri-services exercise at the Pokhran firing range near Jaisalmer along with another Tejas aircraft before it went down.
A biennial Dubai Air Show is currently underway, taking place in the 40th anniversary year of host carrier Emirates. The show became a stage for the arms industry and aerospace companies.
Industry professionals from 150 countries had arrived in Dubai for the grand air show, and leading aerospace firms like ombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus took part.
The Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday. The fighter jet executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site, an eyewitness told AFP.
An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at Dubai Air Show. The jet crashed at around 2:10 pm local time.