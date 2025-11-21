Tejas crash Live Updates: IAF confirms death of pilot after jet crashes at Dubai air show

Nov 21, 2025 4:38:25 PM IST

Tejas crash live: Full statement of the IAF on fighter jet crash:



"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."