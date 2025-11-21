Tejas crash caught on camera: Jet bursts into flames at Dubai air show, smoke clouds the sky

Tejas jet crash: An HAL-built Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show this afternoon and a video has captured the accident. The clip shows the jet nosediving during an aerial display and crashing. Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as spectators looked on.(X/PTI)

While initially there was uncertainty about the pilot's fate, the Indian Air Force later confirmed the loss of life.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the IAF said in a tweet, adding that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause.

In the Tejas crash video, people behind the camera can be heard gasping in shock as a thick plume of smoke billows from the crash site. Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as spectators looked on.

The aircraft went down around 2:10 p.m. local time while attempting a manoeuvre in front of a large crowd.

The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has already seen major aircraft orders from Emirates and FlyDubai.

The crash took place near Al Maktoum International Airport, where the air show was underway. This is the second known crash involving a Tejas aircraft, the first occurring in 2024 near Jaisalmer.

What is the Dubai Air Show?

The biennial Dubai Air Show is currently underway, coinciding with the 40th anniversary year of host carrier Emirates.

The event has become a major platform for the global arms industry and aerospace companies, with significant aircraft orders placed by Emirates and its low-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

Industry professionals from around 150 countries have gathered in Dubai for the show, and leading aerospace firms such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus are participating.

The Dubai Air Show began on November 17 and was scheduled to conclude on Friday, November 21, the same day the Tejas fighter jet crashed.