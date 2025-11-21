Tejas jet crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show, pilot dies

A Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) of the Indian Air Force crashed during the Dubai Airshow on Friday, killing the pilot, the Indian Air Force said on Friday. Indian Air Force's HAL Tejas performs is performing a display flight at Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025.(AFP)

Further details are being ascertained, officials aware of the matter said.

Images circulating on social media showed the indigenous fighter jet hitting the ground and erupting into a fireball. The fate of the pilot remains unknown. The incident comes at a time when the IAF is preparing to induct an advanced variant of the aircraft, the LCA Mk-1A.

This is only the second LCA crash ever recorded.

Earlier, a single-engine Tejas fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on March 12, 2024, minutes after participating in a tri-services exercise showcasing India’s progress toward self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. The pilot ejected safely in that incident.

The LCA Mk-1 had taken part in the Bharat Shakti tri-services exercise at the Pokhran firing range near Jaisalmer along with another Tejas aircraft before it went down.

The IAF inducted its first Tejas aircraft in July 2016 and currently operates two Mk-1 squadrons (each comprising 16 to 18 aircraft). Both aircraft involved in the crashes belonged to the Mk-1 fleet inducted under the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations — the first variants of the LCA.

A biennial Dubai Air Show is currently underway, taking place in the 40th anniversary year of host carrier Emirates.

The show became a stage for the arms industry and aerospace companies, and major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai, were seen.

Industry professionals from 150 countries had arrived in Dubai for the grand air show, and leading aerospace firms like ombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus took part.

The Dubai Air Show began on November 17 and was scheduled to conclude on Friday, November 21, the day the Tejas jet crashed.