News / India News / IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot ejected safely

IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot ejected safely

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Indian Air Force aircraft met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

An Indian Air Force aircraft met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, according to news agency ANI.

An Indian Air Force aircraft met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
An Indian Air Force aircraft met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

