IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot ejected safely

An Indian Air Force aircraft met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, according to news agency ANI.

