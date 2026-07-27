Mumbai model who blocked police van full of protesters files cyberbullying complaint

Rhiya Yadav, the 27-year-old model who halted a police van packed with protesters at Shivaji Park last week, morphing into a symbol of resistance on social media, has approached the cyber cell of Maharashtra Police, alleging sustained online harassment, bullying and defamation. Rhiya Ahir, a model, blocks a police van carrying detained protesters during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest. (AP Photo)

The model, also known as Rhiya Ahir, told HT that she submitted an online complaint to the police on Saturday and would meet a senior cyber cell officer on Monday, seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against those targeting her via social media.

“There has been consistent harassment, bullying, abuse and slut-shaming (since the July 22 incident). Right now it is online, but it can grow into something much larger. I don’t want my parents to be affected by this,” Yadav told HT.

Referring to the July 22 incident, she said, “I stood up for citizens and spoke against what I believed was wrong. Similarly, I also have to stand up for myself and make sure this abuse does not go unanswered.”

The hateful comments and messages maligning and defaming her started immediately after the incident, and increased as the days progressed. “Instagram has its own community guidelines, yet I have been portrayed as an adult content creator, which is completely misleading.”

The 27-year-old model said that several social media creators were falsely accusing her of selling pornographic content via her Instagram account, @rhiyaahir. Some content creators with substantial online following had even uploaded videos with blurred photos of her wearing a bikini, claiming they had accessed her “exclusive pornographic” content.

“These people are deliberately creating a false narrative. They are claiming that I sell this content to exclusive subscribers on Instagram and earn lakhs of rupees. But I have publicly clarified that my bank account is not even linked to exclusive subscriptions and I have not earned a single rupee from any such content,” she said.

Also Read: Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir who blocked police van says cops were 'respectful' towards her

Those attacking her online could well show morphed images of her later, which could cause further harassment. “I want to nip this in the bud. The constant harassment, bullying and slut-shaming must be punished,” she said, explaining why she wanted an FIR to be registered. “I also want to encourage others who face such attacks to report them to the police…Do they (alleged attackers) expect all women who stand up for the country to wear sarees? Do they wear kurta-pyjamas everyday or even to the temple? Modelling and wearing what the costume stylist references with the brand is my job and it doesn’t affect my deep reverence for my nation.”

The model’s father, Rajkumar Yadav, told HT that they had anticipated some backlash after his daughter’s intervention at the protest. “I knew the stand she took would lead some people to target and harass her. But this has gone too far. I am not fearful for her, but this kind of behaviour is simply not acceptable,” he told HT.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone X), Datta Nalawade, said that Yadav’s complaint was being examined and the police were yet to register an FIR in the matter.