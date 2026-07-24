Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir who blocked police van says cops were 'respectful' towards her

"My parents have really supported me in this. I am a little scared after this thing blew up, that wasn't my intention. I am just a citizen of the nation trying to do right by myself and everyone around me. I haven't slept two nights because of what has happened with other students who are standing for this movement..."

She added that she was a little scared after her videos went viral, saying she had only tried to do what she believed was right for herself and those around her. Ahir also said she had not slept for two nights, thinking about the students who continue to participate in the movement.

“I did not think about others at that moment, I just thought about the people in the van. There were cops in there and those cops, who I dealt with, were really respectful towards me. I was respectful towards them,” she told news agency ANI.

Model and actor Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during the CJP student protests in Mumbai, on Friday said the police officers in the van she stood in front of were respectful towards her.

She also urged the government to withdraw the FIRs filed against student protesters, saying people were "struggling." Calling on the authorities to stand with the youth and become their “friends”, she said the students were only fighting for their rights.

"Govt please speak to your own officials as well and quash those FIRs. People are still struggling. So, if you are confusing them, whether they should stand for their right - you are forcing us to be against you. We are not your enemies. Be friends with us."

Ahir’s reaction to PM Modi's message Earlier in the day, she also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the protests and demanded action rather than words.

"Absolutely, those were the demands of the students. So, the demands are being heard; that's beautiful. If, after being heard, they are actually implemented, and it is coming into fruition, to say is one thing, but for it to actually happen is another. The alleged mastermind in the 2024 leaks was released on bail, and he has been cleared of all allegations. So, I hope it doesn't happen this time," Ahir told ANI on Friday.

Also Read: ‘To say is one thing…’: Mumbai model who stood before police van reacts to PM Modi's assurance on NEET paper leak

Responding to PM Modi’s fast-track courts resolution, Ahir said, “I know you're going to say that it's going to happen, but we really want to see it happening.”

‘Not motivated by fame’ She rejected claims that her actions were done to garner any fame or online attention, saying, “I had a hoodie and a cap on. I did not show my face. Please never think this was for fame.”

The 27-year-old actor went viral after videos showed her stopping a Mumbai Police van carrying student protesters with one hand. Dressed in a grey hoodie and a cap, Ahir quickly became a symbol of resilience, with her videos and photographs being widely shared across social media.