'Govt will try to detain us tonight': Dipke raises alarm, says much bigger crowd expected to join this weekend

"If that happens, it will be another major mistake by the government. When they took Sonam Wangchuk away, the movement only grew stronger. When students were lathi-charged and injured, the protests intensified further."

He warned the government against taking such a step, calling it "another mistake" that would only strengthen the movement. Dipke cited the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar as an example, claiming it had only intensified the protests. Follow CJP protest LIVE updates

"We have been informed that since tomorrow is Saturday, followed by Sunday, a much larger crowd is expected. That is why the government is trying to detain or arrest us tonight,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday claimed that the government would try to detain or arrest party leaders tonight, saying a much larger crowd is expected to join the protest over the weekend.

Dipke further said that the detention of party leaders, including himself and other representatives, would only spread the movement across the country. He added that the only way to resolve the issue was for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.

"If we are also detained, the movement will spread even more across the country. If the government truly wants to resolve this movement, there is only one solution: the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," he added.

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What’s happening at Jantar Mantar? The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 35th day on Friday, with hundreds of people continuing to arrive at the site in support of the movement. Police have intensified the crackdown by suspending internet services, deploying heavy security and erecting barricades.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also announced the closure of entry and exit at 17 metro stations from 7:30 am on July 24 until further orders.

More than 25 students were detained by the Delhi Police late on Thursday night while heading to Jantar Mantar carrying protest posters, HT has learnt. The students, including one from Jamia Millia Islamia and another from Delhi University, were taken to the Lodhi Colony police station.

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Police told HT that the action was preventive in nature and taken under the Delhi Police Act, alleging that the students were attempting to join an unlawful assembly.

CJP - BJP meeting CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Friday met union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India.

After the meeting, Ranka said that the government approved “in-principle” two demands by the CJP - compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and withdrawal of legal cases against student protesters, adding that the government has sought time till tomorrow to respond to Pradhan's resignation demand.

However, Dipke has remained firm on his core demand that education minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.

The meeting came a day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union government that no cases would be filed against peaceful protesters and those who had participated in the protest march on July 20 in Delhi. He broke his fast in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

PM Modi vows stricter action Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night released a selfie-video, saying stricter action against paper leaks would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

"I gave instructions to the departments today for a fast track court. Today, the departments worked continuously and gave me a draft late at night as well. This draft, with provisions for fast track courts and strict punishment, will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow. After suggestions from cabinet colleagues, it will be given its final form, and from Monday, the second week of Parliament is beginning, when efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible," he said.

He also urged Wangchuk to follow medical advice and regain his health.

"I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he wrote on X.