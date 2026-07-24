New edu secretary, PM's selfie-video, Wangchuk ends fast: Overnight developments amid CJP protest

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day fast late Thursday night ran parallel to a flurry of actions, both bureaucratic and political, amid ongoing student protests over alleged irregularities in NEET. The government's assurance to Wangchuk was accompanied by PM Modi announcing the drafting of a new bill outlining stringent punishment for paper leaks. (PTI/ X:@narendramodi) A lot has happened since last night — Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a key bill will be introduced in the Parliament for stringent punishments against paper leak accused, a new higher education secretary was appointed, the Opposition insisted on the removal of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Cockroach Janta Party said that the protests will continue. Wangchuk had started an indefinite fast on June 28 seeking accountability from the government on the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Pradhan. The government's assurance to Wangchuk, which included a discussion on the issue in Parliament, compensation to those who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak, and no cases against student protesters, was accompanied by other key developments in the matter overnight.

PM announces paper leak bill, higher education secy removed: Key developments 📌 PM vows tougher measures, announces bill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on the NEET row, announced that a bill with provisions for strict action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week. In a video message, Modi said the proposed legislation will be discussed and finalized at the union cabinet meeting on Friday.

“The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalized. On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible,” PM Modi said in a video posted to his social media. He said the bill proposes fast-track courts and stricter punishments for those involved in paper leaks. 📌'Pathetic midnight video' - Opposition's criticism Meanwhile, the Opposition remained adamant on its demands, which it had outlined previously. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi's message a “pathetic midnight video”, while reiterating demand for the union education minister's resignation. Referring to PM Modi's video, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video." He further called for action against those who “beat students” and demanded an apology from the Centre. 📌 Higher education secretary reshuffled The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, replacing Vineet Joshi. The official government notification on this was released late Thursday night. Joshi has been transferred as Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj. 17 metro stations closed, Connaught Place shops closed early Security restrictions around the Jantar Mantar and nearby areas continued, disrupting commute and leaving residents stranded for hours and forcing them to take longer and costlier routes, PTI news agency reported. At least 17 metro stations were closed in the Capital, according to DMRC.

“We were told to keep assessing the situation and decide what we wanted to do regarding closing shops early," the New Delhi Traders' Association president said. (HT Photos/ Paras Singh)

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) advised shop owners to pull down shutters early at 6:30 PM on Wednesday to prioritise worker and public safety. “We were told to keep assessing the situation and decide what we wanted to do regarding closing shops early. I spoke to a group of eight or nine office-bearers, and we decided to shut early,” NDTA President Atul Bhargav said. 📌 Wangchuk breaks fast in presence of union ministers Late on Thursday, activist Sonam Wangchuk broke his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of union minister JP Nadda and minister of state Jitendra Singh, and his wife Gitanjali J Angmo at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The activist said this was the “end of hunger and beginning of accountability.”