'More strict actions': PM Modi vows tougher measures against paper leaks in Friday's Cabinet meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that more stringent actions against paper leaks will be introduced in Friday’s Cabinet meeting. The move comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues protests in New Delhi against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak that affected over 22 lakh students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said more stringent actions against paper leaks will be introduced in Friday’s Cabinet meeting. (Rahul Singh)

What did PM Modi say In a post on X on Thursday night, PM Modi said the government has already taken several strict steps after the paper leak came to light. He said many people involved in the case have been arrested and sent to jail.

He added that the government quickly conducted a re-exam for 22 lakh students and announced the results recently. He also said a bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishments for those involved in paper leaks is likely to be introduced in Parliament soon.

"Since the paper leak incident, many big steps have been taken in the last two and a half months. The culprits have been caught. They are in jail. Our most important responsibility was that a year of the students should not be wasted. It was very necessary to hold the exams immediately," PM Modi said.

"The government, using its full strength, arranged for the exams of as many as 22 lakh students to be conducted in the shortest possible time. And just five-six days ago, on the 19th, the results also came out, and news of the happiness of students who passed is coming in from across the country."

He added, "But we are not among those who settle for that, and therefore I gave instructions to the departments today for a fast track court. Today, the departments worked continuously and gave me a draft late at night as well. This draft, with provisions for fast track courts and strict punishment, will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow. After suggestions from cabinet colleagues, it will be given its final form, and from Monday, the second week of Parliament is beginning, when efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible."