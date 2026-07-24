Delhi HC notifies fast-track courts hours after PM Modi's announcement against paper leak cases

The Delhi High Court has set up a dedicated fast-track court to hear cases related to paper leaks and exam cheating under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Delhi High Court has created a fast-track court led by Judge Anu Grover Baliga. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

The order, issued on July 23, 2026, transfers judicial officer Ms. Anu Grover Baliga to the newly created court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex with immediate effect. She will now serve as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-25 and exclusively handle cases registered under the new law.

The High Court has also ordered that all pending cases under the Act and connected offences be shifted to this court so they can be heard without delay.

PM Narendra Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on X announcing the government's decision to create fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

He wrote, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!

We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students.

Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Also Read: 'More strict actions': PM Modi vows tougher measures against paper leaks in Friday's Cabinet meet

Judge Anu Grover Baliga to lead new court According to the official order issued by the Delhi High Court, Ms. Anu Grover Baliga has been transferred from her earlier post as Judge-in-Charge, Mediation Centre, Central, Tis Hazari Courts to the newly created fast-track court at Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

The notification states, "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to make the following posting/transfer in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service with immediate effect."

The order also places the judicial officer under the administrative control of the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi.

Also Read: PM Modi's fast-track courts announcement for paper leaks draws mixed response: 'Took him 34 days'

Delhi HC orders case transfers The High Court has directed that all pending cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences, be moved to the new court.

The notification says, "The Principal District & Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex shall transfer all the pending cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences to the newly created Fast Track Court."

The order was signed by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj and has been sent to judicial officers, Delhi Police, government departments and bar associations for immediate implementation.