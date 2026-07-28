T’gana: Police launch search for IPS trainee officer accused in sexual harassment case

Telangana police have launched a manhunt for trainee IPS officer Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy after the high court refused him interim protection from arrest in a sexual harassment case involving a fellow trainee IPS officer. HT Image

Police said Reddy was untraceable at both addresses mentioned in his petition. The probe is now being conducted by inspector Jyothsna, who will work under the supervision of SHE Teams DCP Lavanya Naik Jadhav.

Jadhav recorded the statement of the woman trainee IPS officer, who lodged the complaint, in the presence of senior police and academy officials.

According to a senior police official, Uday Krishna Reddy could not be traced at both the locations, addresses of which he had mentioned in his petition filed in the high court on July 22, seeking quashing of the case against him.

“The police who went to serve notices to him for questioning could not find him at any of the two addresses. Even his phone remains switched off,” the official said, adding a manhunt was launched to trace his whereabouts.

On July 19, a criminal case was registered against Reddy at the Attapur police station under various sections based on the complaint given by the 30-year-old trainee woman IPS officer,

The police booked him under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (publishing or transmitting material containing a sexually explicit act) of the IT Act, 2000.

At the same time, based on the prima facie evidence, the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy also suspended him from training.

A day after the case was registered, Uday consumed excessive liquor and lost consciousness. Suspecting a suicide attempt, his brother and friends shifted him to a nearby hospital, from where he was discharged two days later.