Assam to drop CJP protest cases, release detainees over NEET paper leak agitation
The CJP leadership had announced plans to intensify protests unless its supporters arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar were released immediately.
The Assam government has decided not to initiate any further adverse legal action against those involved in the recent protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and others over the NEET paper leak, announcing that all cases linked to the agitation will be withdrawn and those arrested will be released.
In a statement issued late on Monday night, the state home and political department said five cases registered in connection with the protests would be withdrawn and the process to release the 13 people arrested so far would be initiated.
The release said the decision was taken after “careful consideration” and in view of the “need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem”.
“No adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the police authorities within the state against those persons who have been involved in these protests,” the statement issued by additional chief secretary Ajay Tewari said.
It added that the process to withdraw the cases would be initiated “as per law promptly”, while the review of the arrests and release of those detained would be “initiated expeditiously”.
“The government does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account,” the release stated.
The government’s decision came after the CJP leadership in Delhi announced plans to intensify protests unless its supporters arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar were released immediately.
Among those arrested in Assam were advocate Ariful Islam, who was detained in Guwahati for participating in the protests, and three persons from Lakhimpur district – Manzur Rahman, Ashraful Islam and Abdul Kasem – who were arrested for allegedly creating a WhatsApp group in support of the agitation. All four are currently in judicial custody.
Those arrested were booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 152, 61(2) and 353(1), relating to activities endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, criminal conspiracy, and spreading false information.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More