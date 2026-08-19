‘No data available’: IndiGo outage prevents customers from booking flights; airline responds

“Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services,” the airlines said on X.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the issues with its reservation platform and said that its teams were working on “priority” to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Several users on X also reported being unable to book flights or complete the airline’s online check-in process.

Another travel booking website also flagged a technical issue with the airline’s systems, displaying a message asking customers to try booking again after a short while, , Reuters reported.

Many were reportedly unable to book tickets through the airline's website in at least three Indian cities.

India’s largest airline IndiGo’s website faced a glitch on Wednesday, with some customers unable to book tickets as flight searches displayed a “no data available” message.

It advised customers requiring immediate travel assistance to reach out to its Contact Centre, while those travelling later were asked to try accessing the website or app again after some time.

“Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support. Those customers who have a later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time.”

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Full emergency at Chennai airport More recently, a full emergency was declared at Chennai airport for IndiGo flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata to Chennai, after the aircraft reported a left engine failure.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying the aircraft experienced a technical snag while approaching Chennai airport.

“Following standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were immediately informed, and the pilots made a priority landing at the Chennai International Airport,” the statement read.

The full emergency was declared shortly before the aircraft was scheduled to land at around 11:30 pm and was later lifted. The aircraft was carrying 224 people, sources told HT.

The aircraft was subsequently declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG) at 1:50 am, meaning it was grounded due to the technical issue, the sources added.

Woman damages airport property In another IndiGo-related incident, a woman passenger allegedly caused ₹49,000 worth of damage to property at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Thursday, prompting authorities to file a police complaint against her.

An FIR was registered against the passenger, identified as Mamoni Kharat, for alleged unruly behaviour, damage to airport property and creating a ruckus in the departure lounge after her IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical snag.

According to the complaint filed at the Airfield police station, Kharat was scheduled to travel to Kolkata on IndiGo flight 6E 7352.

The complaint alleged that the passenger lost her temper in the presence of officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), IndiGo and the Airports Authority of India. The incident reportedly took place around 6 pm on Thursday.

IndiGo’s poor roster The airline also came under heavy scrutiny last December after a persistent pilot shortage led to the cancellation of more than 4,500 flights.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata airports witnessed the biggest operational disruptions. The cancellations left terminals packed well into the night as passengers scrambled to rebook flights or locate their luggage.

At Delhi’s Terminal 1, a major IndiGo hub, unclaimed baggage piled up in the arrival area, forcing passengers to sift through rows of suitcases.