Garg Aviation flouted flight data-monitoring norms: AAIB in Kanpur training aircraft crash probe

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report into the August 27 crash of a Garg Aviation training aircraft in Kanpur, found that the flying training organisation (FTO) did not comply with prescribed flight-data monitoring requirements and had no standard operating procedure for such monitoring. The accident involving Tecnam P2006T, VT-NBV, was carrying a deputy chief flight instructor and a trainee pilot for a local training sortie. (Represenative)

The AAIB has recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) direct Garg Aviation and other flying training organisations (FTOs) to strictly adhere to the requirements under the Flying Training Circular (FTC).

“In view of the factual findings.. it is recommended that DGCA may issue directions to M/s Garg Aviation and other FTOs to strictly adhere to the Flight Data Monitoring requirements stipulated in FTC 01 of 2022. Further, DGCA may issue specific guidelines detailing the procedure to be followed for flight data monitoring, which shall be made part of the TPM (training and procedures manual),” the interim recommendation by the AAIB read.

AAIB said that based on the safety recommendations periodically issued by the AAIB, the DGCA issued Flying Training Circular 01 of 2022 on “Monitoring of Training in Flying Training Organisations” to strengthen its oversight of both flying and ground training activities conducted by Flying Training Organisations (FTOs). This was done with the aim of enhancing operational safety and training quality.

“However, it has been observed that the FTO has not complied with the requirements laid down in this circular. When queried on Flight data monitoring, the FTO stated that random monitoring of Garmin data was being carried out; however, no records of such monitoring were maintained, and there was no SOP defining how the monitoring was conducted or what exceedance limits were considered for it,” the interim report released on Monday read.

The accident involving Tecnam P2006T, VT-NBV, was carrying a deputy chief flight instructor and a trainee pilot for a local training sortie. The aircraft took off from the civil aerodrome Kanpur at around 11.11am. As per the report, the sortie reported the operations to be normal at approximately 11.25am and said it would make another radio call after 10 minutes. However, no further communication was received.

The AAIB stated that all attempts by the temporary radio controller to contact the aircraft and by other aircraft to establish contact were unsuccessful.

At 12.10pm, Garg Aviation was informed that VT-NBV had force-landed in the Ganga Barrage area, around 4.85 nautical miles northwest of Kanpur aerodrome. The instructor and trainee were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead, as per the report.

The aircraft was destroyed in the impact, with no fire reported, it stated.

The AAIB said the investigation was continuing and the investigation team has downloaded data from the Garmin data card recovered from the wreckage and is analysing it, “while both engines have been retrieved and quarantined” for detailed examination in coordination with the manufacturer.

“The Italian and American investigation agencies equivalent to the AAIB i.e ANSV (Italy) and NTSB (USA) appointed an Accredited Representative each along with a Technical Adviser from Tecnam to participate and assist in this investigation in accordance with the requirements of ICAO Annex 13,” the report stated.

The wreckage, aircraft records, weather and crew documents have also been secured for further scrutiny, it said.