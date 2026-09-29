Centre to send 3 teams to assess K’taka drought: deputy CM

Karnataka has so far declared 177 taluks drought affected, with the number expected to cross 200 as further assessments are completed.

Parameshwara said one team would cover Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davanagere, another would visit districts in north Karnataka, while the third would assess the Mysuru region, including Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Three teams from Union government will visit Karnataka to assess the drought situation across the state following a request from state government, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

The state has received 642 mm of rainfall against the normal 852 mm between June and September, resulting in a 36% deficit. The shortage has been more severe in South Interior Karnataka, which recorded a 46% deficit, followed by North Interior Karnataka at 44%, Malnad at 38% and the coastal region at 28%.

The state government has estimated crop and economic losses at around ₹18,000 crore in the initial 101 drought affected taluks and has sought ₹3,705.30 crore from the Centre for immediate relief measures.

Chief minister DK Shivakumar has also sought the release of 50% of the memorandum amount as interim assistance, citing the worsening drought situation. Further memorandums are expected as ground assessments are completed.

The teams are likely to collect information on all taluks declared drought hit by the state. They will visit selected taluks and hold discussions with deputy commissioners and local officials. They will also check whether there are differences between the details submitted by the state and the ground situation found during their assessment, Parameshwara said.

“The central teams have their own guidelines. The state government has also followed these guidelines while declaring the drought affected taluks. The drought affected taluks have been declared based on the criteria in the guidelines. Taluks that did not fall within the scope of the guidelines were not declared drought affected. Therefore, there is unlikely to be much difference between the state government’s report and the assessment by the central teams,” he added.

The state is continuing its ground assessment and plans to submit a final memorandum to the Centre in the first week of October after the southwest monsoon season ends on September 30.

“Once the further ground truthing is completed, the final memorandum will be prepared and submitted to the Centre. It will contain comprehensive details of the losses suffered by the state and the assistance required,” Parameshwara said.

He also renewed the state government’s appeal for an all party delegation to approach the Centre for drought relief, saying the issue concerned the entire state. “Drought is not an issue of any one political party. Natural calamities do not have any party difference. The CM has said an all party delegation should be taken to the Centre with the intention of getting more assistance by making a united appeal on behalf of Karnataka,” he said.

Responding to BJP leaders saying they would not join the delegation, Parameshwara said their participation would help the state government make its case before the Union government. “The BJP is in power at the Centre. If they come with us, it will be more helpful in convincing the central government. That is the intention of the state government,” he said.

He added that the state government would continue to take up the issue even if the BJP leaders stayed away. “Even if they do not come, as the government, we will discharge our responsibility of bringing the issue to the attention of the Centre in the interest of the state,” he said.

The deputy CM said the government would not step back from its responsibility if the Centre did not respond to another request for drought assistance. “If the Centre clearly says that it will not provide relief, a situation should not arise where the state government has to approach the Supreme Court again as it did last year. The Centre and those concerned should not create such a situation,” he said.