Two ‘masterminds’ of a conspiracy to build bombs get bail days after NIA chargesheet

Two alleged masterminds of a conspiracy to build bombs in West Bengal’s Amta area in February 2022, have been granted bail within three months of their arrest and a little more than a week after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against them. India News

A Kolkata court allowed the two accused, Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, to be freed on bail after furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 each while noting that the “nature and gravity of the allegations that has ultimately come out from the report of investigation (NIA’s probe) does not make the present case eligible for custody trial in respect of the present accused persons”.

“No direct recovery of any incriminating materials have been made from the possession of the present accused persons,” the special NIA court added in its order, reviewed by HT.

The federal anti-terror agency had, on June 24 this year, a day after arresting the duo had claimed in a statement that Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, both hailing from Amta area of Howrah (Rural), have been “identified as the prime accused, under whose directions the crude bombs were being illegally manufactured near Chandrapur Bazar in Amta police station area on February 23, 2022”.

Some of the bombs had exploded, severely injuring four people - Jahadhar Mollah, Mohabbat Mollah, Moinur Rahaman and Sk Maharam. Of these, Sk Maharam had later succumbed to his injuries.

The NIA had taken over the probe in the conspiracy in April 2024.

“Asfar and Entajul were controlling the bomb manufacturing operation, and the bombs were intended for use to threaten and terrorise people in the area,” NIA said after their arrest.

It also noted in its submissions before the court that “the explosive devices were manufactured under the direct command, supervision, and instruction of Entazul and Asfar Middya”.

Even though the NIA opposed their bail plea by claiming that their release on bail “at this stage would cause hindrance in trial as there is a chance of intimidation of witnesses”, the judge rejected the argument. The judge noted that there is no mention in the NIA charge sheet that any part of investigation is left in connection with the Asfar and Entajul Middya. “It has only been mentioned that the investigation is still going on in respect of other suspected offenders,” the court said, while allowing the bail. It, however, directed the accused persons not to leave West Bengal until further orders.