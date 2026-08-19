Cabinet approves 4 multitracking railway projects covering 8 districts

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of around Rs. 9,450 crore. These projects include the 173km long Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th line, 75km Bhadrak – Haridaspur 4th line, 90km Gummidipundi – Gudur 3rd and 4th Line, and the 72km Cuttack – Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th line. The four projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410km. (Reuters/Representative Photo)

The four projects covering eight districts across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410km.

“The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion,” the government’s statement read.

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The proposed multi-tracking projects are expected to enhance connectivity to around 6,448 villages, with a population of about 60 lakhs.

“The projects are in line with Modi’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” it added.

“These projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services,” the government said.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, Maa Bhadrakali temple, Maa Dhamarai temple, Panchalingeswar Temple, Talsari–Udaypur and Chandipur Beach, Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Lord Veeraraghava Perumal Temple, Gada Kujanga Jagannath Temple, Sarala Temple, Dhabaleswar Temple, Lalitgiri (a Buddhist site).

“The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, cement, iron and steel, container, automobile, food grains, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 76 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (around 13 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (around 65 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 2.60 crore trees” the government’s statement read