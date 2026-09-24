TV actress Varshini Venkat held for assaulting friend, extorting ₹5.5 lakh in Chennai
Police said Venkat and her associates allegedly demanded money from the stock trader after assaulting him at his lodge in August.
Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 12:33:24 IST
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A 28-year-old television actress was arrested for assaulting her acquaintance, a stock trader, and extorting ₹5.5 lakh from him under the pretext of funding a short film, police said here on Wednesday.
Actress Varshini Venkat, along with her friends, invited Tharun to invest money in a short film they were producing, but he refused.
On August 22, when Tharun returned to his lodge in the early hours after going out, Venkat along with her friend Sanjay and two others, who were present, assaulted him and forced Tharun to hand over ₹50,000 in cash.
Later, upon receiving extortion calls from Sanjay, Tharun transferred ₹3 lakh to Venkat's bank account and ₹2 lakh to Sanjay's bank account.
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Home/India News/TV Actress Varshini Venkat Held For Assaulting Friend, Extorting ₹5.5 Lakh In Chennai