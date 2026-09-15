Actress alleges harassment, extortion bid after highway accident

PUNE: Marathi television actress Kalyani Nandkishor has approached the police alleging that two men harassed her and attempted to extort money after her car was involved in a minor road accident near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

The incident took place late Friday night when Nandkishor was travelling from Mumbai to Satara. According to her complaint, her vehicle was involved in a minor collision near the bridge.

She alleged that two men travelling in another car behaved aggressively following the accident, blocked her vehicle and demanded money. An argument subsequently broke out, during which one of the men allegedly pulled her hand and attempted to force her into their vehicle.

The two men then left the spot, according to the complaint. Nandkishor later approached the Narhe police and reported the incident.

Police have registered an FIR against the two men and are working to identify and trace them.

Varsha Deshmukh, senior inspector, Narhe Police Station, said, “We have registered an FIR against the two accused.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 354, 74 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, including the circumstances surrounding the accident and the subsequent altercation.

Nandkishor, who has appeared in Marathi television serials, including “Lagira Zala Ji”, also posted a video on social media describing the incident and raising concerns over women’s safety.

In the video, she said she was able to speak publicly about the incident because she is an actor and has a public platform. She questioned what happens to women who face similar situations but do not have the same visibility or support.

Nandkishor has sought strict action against those involved. Police are verifying her allegations and investigating the circumstances of the incident.