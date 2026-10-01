India hails ‘hero’ who averted flight crash

When Indian pilot Smit Machchhar boarded flydubai flight FZ1073 in Dubai on Wednesday to fly 174 passengers safely to Israel’s Tel Aviv, he could not have anticipated the ordeal that lay ahead. During the flight, Machchhar encountered a stabbing and a flight crash attempt by his co-pilot. Despite bleeding heavily, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and overpower the co-pilot. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Machchhar’s courage in the face of the crisis has since drawn praise from heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, who have hailed him as a “hero”.

Machchhar’s old podcast goes viral An old episode of the Bona-Fide Banter podcast, recorded around a year before the incident, has since resurfaced because of Machchhar’s comments about handling emergencies and the role of trained cabin crew. In the video that has clocked over 24K views on YouTube, the pilot discussed what happens during an in-flight emergency. He said, “The crew go through some rigorous training. They have to get trained for safety procedures, emergency procedures, and first aid. When we are up there, and something happens, who is going to save you? You’ll be lucky enough to have a doctor on board. If not, the crew is trained… they can save your life.”

The remarks have taken on added significance following the incident, in which Machchhar himself required medical assistance after being stabbed. There was one doctor on the flight who managed to stabilise him until the flight landed and he was rushed to the hospital.