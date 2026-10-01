FedEx leases 1.19 lakh sq ft at Hyderabad’s Phoenix Centaurus for ₹93.2 lakh monthly rent
Hyderabad real estate: FedEx Express has leased 1.19 lakh sq ft of office space in the Phoenix Centaurus building for five years
FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services India Private Limited has leased 1.19 lakh sq ft of office space in the Phoenix Centaurus building in Hyderabad, bringing its total occupancy in the commercial development to 3.70 lakh sq ft, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The landlord for the transaction is Athena Global Technologies Limited. The lease commenced on July 29, 2026, at a monthly rent of ₹78 per sq ft.
The monthly rent works out to ₹93.2 lakh, while the total rent payable over the five-year lease term is ₹55.6 crore, according to the documents.
FedEx has paid a security deposit of ₹8.39 crore. The lease agreement provides for a 15% rent escalation every three years.
With the latest transaction, FedEx’s office occupancy at Phoenix Centaurus has increased to around 3.7 lakh sq ft, underscoring the company’s continued presence at the Hyderabad commercial development.
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The lease comes amid sustained demand for large office spaces from global companies and multinational occupiers in Hyderabad, particularly across established commercial hubs.
FedEx could not be reached for comment.
Other transactions by FedEx
According to Propstack, FedEx leased 1.25 lakh sq ft on the 16th floor at ₹58 per sq ft per month in July 2025.
Earlier, in June 2024, the company leased 69,871 sq ft on the fifth floor at ₹62 per sq ft per month. It had also leased 55,538 sq ft on the fifth floor at the same rate of ₹62 per sq ft per month in October 2023.
In August this year, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), had leased around 1.21 lakh sq ft of managed office space in Hyderabad for its global capability centre (GCC) for five years, with the total rent estimated at around ₹180 crore, according to property registration data accessed through Propstack.
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Hyderabad office market
Hyderabad has around 515 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and 50-70 more will be set up within a year, as the city offers a huge talent pool and cost advantage to foreign companies, according to a FICCI and Anarock report released in September this year.
Industry body FICCI and property consultant Anarock have come up with a joint report titled 'Hyderabad: The Rise of a Global Capability Powerhouse'. The report highlighted that there were around 515 GCCs in Hyderabad as of March 2026, employing more than 3 lakh people. Hyderabad accounts for around 20 per cent of the total GCCs in India, transforming the city from a cyber city to the GCC hub.
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The report noted that GCCs have become a key driver of demand for Hyderabad's office market. The leasing of office space by foreign firms to set up GCCs rose to 4.5 million sq ft in 2025 from 1.9 million sq ft in 2021. In the first six months of this year, the number has crossed 3 million sq ft.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More