Hyderabad records second-highest REIT penetration among major office markets at 20%, after Bengaluru’s 27%: Report
Bengaluru leads office markets in REIT penetration at 27%, housing 67.6 mn sq ft of REIT-backed inventory. Hyderabad follows in second place with nearly 20%
While Bengaluru leads in REIT penetration among major office markets, Hyderabad is emerging as the second most institutionalised commercial real estate markets, with REIT-backed assets accounting for 20% of its operational office stock, a report has said.
India’s operational office REIT portfolio expanded 74% year-on-year (YoY) to 167 million sq ft in H1 2026, from 95.8 million sq ft in H1 2025, according to the ASSOCHAM-Knight Frank India report Building Viksit Bharat – Real Estate as a Catalyst for Growth.
Hyderabad has 129.1 million sq ft of operational office stock, of which 26.2 million sq ft is REIT-backed, almost 20%. The city’s REIT-backed office stock more than doubled, rising 111% from 12.4 million sq ft in June 2025 to 26.2 million sq ft in June 2026, pointing to a sharp increase in institutional ownership, the report noted.
Bengaluru has the highest REIT penetration among major office markets, with 67.6 million sq ft of REIT-backed stock accounting for 27% of its 254 million sq ft office inventory. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) ranks third, with 24.6 million sq ft of REIT-backed assets accounting for 14% of its 173.8 million sq ft office stock, it showed.
Office space remains the dominant segment of India’s REIT market. Operational office REIT assets account for 16% of the country’s 1.05 billion sq ft office stock, with another 36 million sq ft under construction.
Hyderabad's REIT-backed office assets gaining ground
Hyderabad’s growing institutionalisation is supported by its established office clusters and occupier base, particularly in locations such as HITEC City. The city also had 0.8 million sq ft of operational retail REIT assets as of June 2026, indicating growing institutional participation across asset classes, the report noted.
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“The sharp expansion in Hyderabad's office REIT stock reflects the increasing depth of institutional capital in the city's commercial real estate market,” said Joseph Thilak, Executive Director – Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Head of Data Center Business (India) Hyderabad, Knight Frank India.
“Hyderabad's ability to attract and accommodate large-scale institutional portfolios is supported by its established office clusters and occupier base. As institutional participation broadens, we expect the city to remain an important market for the next phase of India's REIT-led office growth,” he said.
The broader real estate market is also shifting from volume-led growth towards value creation, institutional capital and specialised asset ecosystems, the report noted.
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Residential gross sales value more than doubled from ₹3,525 billion in 2021 to ₹7,343 billion in 2025, while office transactions grew at a 7% CAGR between 2015 and 2025, outpacing completions across eight major Indian markets. Real estate attracted $59.8 billion in cumulative private equity investment between 2015 and H1 2026, with the office sector accounting for 46%, the report noted.
Institutionalisation is also expanding into newer asset classes. Warehousing InvITs now hold around 32.2 million sq ft of operational assets, with another 12 million sq ft under construction or in the pipeline.
At the city level, specialisation is becoming increasingly important, with Hyderabad strengthening its position in GCCs and data centres alongside its established office market, it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More