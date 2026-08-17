Six listed REITs distribute ₹3,136 crore in Q1 FY27 to nearly 5 lakh unitholders

India’s six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to almost ₹5 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY27), data shared by the Indian REITs Association showed. India’s six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to almost ₹5 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year. (Photo for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT)

The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office.

As of Q1 FY27, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT sector stood at over ₹3.17 lakh crore. The combined market capitalisation of the sector stood at over ₹2.17 lakh crore as of August 11, 2026.

Six REITs manage more than 214 mn sq ft of Grade A office and retail space across the country Together, the six REITs manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹34,800 crore to the unitholders, highlighting the growing role of REITs in India’s capital markets.

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“The strong distribution in the quarter, despite continued global uncertainties, is a positive start to the financial year. It reflects the resilience of Indian REITs and their ability to deliver regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The growth in distributions is supported by healthy rental collections, improving occupancy, the quality of the underlying assets and disciplined capital management by REIT managers,” said Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association.

“As the Indian REIT market continues to mature, investor participation grows and the sector is supported by progressive policy reforms, we believe REITs have the potential to play an increasingly important role in India’s capital markets,” he said.

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Founded in 2023 under the guidance of SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit industry body focused on promoting awareness, education, growth and development of the REIT sector in India.

Its members include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.