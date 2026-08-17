Six listed REITs distribute ₹3,136 crore in Q1 FY27 to nearly 5 lakh unitholders
REITs update: The six listed REITs collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to nearly 5 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year
India’s six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to almost ₹5 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY27), data shared by the Indian REITs Association showed.
The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office.
As of Q1 FY27, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT sector stood at over ₹3.17 lakh crore. The combined market capitalisation of the sector stood at over ₹2.17 lakh crore as of August 11, 2026.
Six REITs manage more than 214 mn sq ft of Grade A office and retail space across the country
Together, the six REITs manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹34,800 crore to the unitholders, highlighting the growing role of REITs in India’s capital markets.
Also Read: Five listed REITs in India distribute over ₹8,900 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders in FY26
“The strong distribution in the quarter, despite continued global uncertainties, is a positive start to the financial year. It reflects the resilience of Indian REITs and their ability to deliver regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The growth in distributions is supported by healthy rental collections, improving occupancy, the quality of the underlying assets and disciplined capital management by REIT managers,” said Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association.
“As the Indian REIT market continues to mature, investor participation grows and the sector is supported by progressive policy reforms, we believe REITs have the potential to play an increasingly important role in India’s capital markets,” he said.
Also Read: India’s REITs account for just 19% of listed real estate vs 57% globally, underscoring significant potential: Report
Founded in 2023 under the guidance of SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit industry body focused on promoting awareness, education, growth and development of the REIT sector in India.
Its members include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More