'Dhurandhar na ho lekin dhoom machai hai': PM Modi praises ‘OG alumni’ of SRCC at centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the ‘OG’ alumni of the SRCC College during his speech at its centenary celebrations with a ‘Dhurandha’. reference. PM Modi at SRCC centenary celebrations “Dhuradhar na ho lekin dhoom machai hai (They may not be the stalwarts, but they have done great),” Modi said at the event while praising the Delhi University college's distinguished alumnus like late union minister and top BJP leader Arun Jaitley, economist Sanjeev Sanyal, etc. Also read: PM Modi takes Delhi Metro to reach SRCC for college's centenary celebrations | WATCH “Students of SRCC took its glory to the global stage,” he said, “For over 100 years, Shri Ram College of Commerce has given generations of students opportunity to learn, grow, make a difference.”

Deep Dive What achievements did PM Modi highlight about the alumni of SRCC during the centenary celebrations? Why did PM Modi refer to SRCC alumni as 'OGs' during the centenary event? How has Shri Ram College of Commerce distinguished itself in the field of education over the past century?

Modi also lauded Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce for distinguishing itself over the years and nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society. "Our Arun Jaitley studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here," he underlined. Also read: PM reiterates 'Bharat ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai’ warning to Pakistan over terrorism

"This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," Modi wrote in a post on X earlier in the day.